In Bangkok’s largest slum, mass Covid testing has begun.

Coronavirus swab tests are a luxury few can afford in Bangkok’s largest slum, where families are fighting to make ends meet on $150 a month.

As Thailand confronts its third wave of the pandemic, the Khlong Toei slum, where an estimated 100,000 people live in tiny, overcrowded buildings, has been a major source of concern.

Now, the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, a non-profit organization, has initiated a mass testing campaign in an attempt to detect cases and prevent Khlong Toei from becoming a reservoir that spreads the disease throughout the city.

The program, which is tied to guaranteed hospital beds for positive cases, was long overdue, according to the foundation.

It claimed that around 1,000 people had been swabbed in recent days, with close to 50 of them testing positive.

“Many people live in extremely cramped and limited quarters. “In many situations, people are living with ten people in a dwelling… of maybe 20 square meters, which means that if one gets Covid, the rest do as well,” said Friso Poldervaart, co-founder of the nonprofit.

“If someone tests positive for HIV, they are usually offered a home isolation kit. The problem is that they are unable to segregate themselves at home.”

The charity used rice contributions, mangosteen juice, and a free lunch as incentives to get reticent people to take a swab test.

Thailand has been hit by a fatal third wave of illnesses since April, with almost 1.3 million cases and 13,000 deaths.

The kingdom is also having its worst economic year since the Asian financial crisis in 1997.

Many residents in Khlong Toei who were already poor have lost their jobs or income as a result of the lockdown restrictions.

Praohpilai Jaroenpong, 23, was among those who were tested on Monday, and stated that many slum dwellers lack a welfare safety net and feel as if they have slipped through the cracks.

“It’s a disaster. Some members of the community are unemployed, and they are struggling to feed their families,” she told AFP.

The charity has been giving 3,000 meals every day to the community, as well as care packages and pharmaceuticals, in addition to tests.

Ekkachai Moolla, an unemployed flight attendant, stated that volunteering for the organization helped him get through difficult times and allowed him to put his basic medical expertise to good use.

“I can’t wait to get back to work, but in the meanwhile, I’m simply enjoying it,” he told AFP. “Coming to help is the best.”