In August, the US service sector was plagued by high prices and shortages, according to a survey.

According to an industry poll issued Friday, the enormous US service sector continued to expand in August, but firms remained concerned about high pricing and labor shortages, despite hints that the situation may be easing.

In August, the Institute for Supply Management (ISM) stated that its services index was 61.7 percent, marginally below expectations and below the all-time high of 64.1 percent in July.

The index was still well over the 50% mark, signifying expansion, and was up for the 15th month in a row after the sector plummeted last year when the Covid-19 outbreak broke out.

The survey’s head, Anthony Nieves, stated, “There was a decrease in the rate of increase in the month of August; however, growth in the services sector remains solid.”

Positive trends in supplier delivery times were observed, indicating that the supply chain snarls of recent months may be untangling. Prices were high, but they reduced 6.9%, and order backlogs shrank as well.

However, the study showed a 6.9% drop in business activity and output from July, as well as a five-point drop in new export orders and a small drop in new orders.

Businesses have also had trouble getting labor and materials, as well as being able to afford them, a trend that began when Covid-19 vaccines helped the economy revive quickly early this year.

“Supply chain disruptions, such as manufacturing labor shortages, logistical delays, and a lack of material to create items, are severely impacting our business,” one accommodation and food services firm told ISM.

With the exception of arts, entertainment, and recreation, which is vulnerable to renewed mask-wearing and other restrictions imposed to contain the fast-spreading Delta variant of Covid-19, which is seen as posing a new threat to the economic recovery, all services industries reported growth in August.

According to Oxford Economics’ Kathy Bostjancic, service sector demand will remain strong, allowing it to expand for the balance of the year.

“We don’t believe the service-side recovery has been undermined, especially given the surge in immunization rates. The Delta variation, on the other hand, is expected to moderately impede the rate of recovery on both the demand and supply fronts,” she concluded in an analysis.