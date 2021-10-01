In August, prices in the United States increased by 4.3 percent on an annual basis, according to the Commerce Department.

According to federal figures released Friday, inflation in the United States continued to grow in August, although spending and incomes also increased.

As the world’s largest economy battles with supply chain delays and shortages as it recovers from the pandemic’s business closures, the Commerce Department’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index was up 4.3 percent from August 2020.

That month, income increased by 0.2 percent, which was in line with experts’ predictions, and spending increased by 0.8 percent, which was slightly higher than expected.

The gain in income was due to increases in earnings as well as government actions such as the distribution of an advance tax credit to families, though these were countered by a reduction in pandemic unemployment benefits that month, according to the Commerce Department.

The $130.5 billion rise in expenditure was split almost evenly between goods and services by consumers.

Food and beverages, as well as recreational goods, received greater spending, but motor vehicles and parts received less as a result of a semiconductor shortage that has hampered production. According to the report, the increase in services was “widespread.”

The surge in the price index coincides with rising concerns about inflation in the United States, as Congress considers President Joe Biden’s big spending initiatives and the Federal Reserve indicates it may soon begin to reduce its current stimulus efforts.

The year-on-year rate was 0.1 percent higher than the previous month, and excluding the volatile food and energy sectors, inflation was 3.6 percent in August 2020, the same as the previous two months.

Prices increased by 0.4 percent in August compared to July.