In Assisted Dying, a Psychologist Admits To Giving ‘Suicide Powder’ To 100 People.

A 78-year-old Dutch doctor admits to administering “suicide powder” to more than 100 people in an attempt to stoke controversy about his country’s assisted-dying laws.

According to The Guardian, psychologist Wim van Dijk, a member of the Coöperatie Laatste Wil campaign, told the Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant that he told people attending his organization’s meetings to stay after the moderators left so he could sell them a deadly drug called Agent X for €50 ($58) a dose.

The elderly doctor claimed he gave the “suicide powder” to more than 100 people as part of his group’s support for giving them the means to terminate their lives.

Djik was cited as saying, “I have deliberately equipped people who want to keep control over their own end of life with the means to end life at the time of their choice in the future.”

He went on to explain, “I’m declaring out loud that I did it, and I’m encouraging others to do the same. I want social unrest to grow to the point where the [judicial]system can no longer ignore it.” According to DutchNews.nl, Dijk, who was questioned by police last week but refused to give them a statement, was aware of the dangers of publicly sharing his story and did not care whether he was detained.

“Civil disobedience is a legal way to accomplish a valid goal. The same might be said of the abortion law. I don’t give a damn if I’m arrested or imprisoned. I’m desperate for something to happen, “Dijk remarked.

In the Netherlands, euthanasia is allowed, but doctors can only help someone die if they make a “voluntary and well-considered request” in the case of “unbearable suffering with no chance of improvement or other solution.”

Outside of certain circumstances, assisted death is unlawful and can result in a three-year prison sentence.

Authorities are currently investigating the Coöperatie Laatste Wil, which Dijk joined after his wife died of dementia. It is alleged that persons who attend its meetings have acquired Agent X.

At least six individuals have died as a result of the substance, which was allegedly administered by Alex S., a 28-year-old member of the organization who was detained in July on suspicion of distributing “suicide pills” to hundreds of people.

Last month, the group’s chairman, Jos van Wijk, was jailed for a day on suspicion of being a member of a criminal organization.

If you're having suicidal thoughts, you can get free, confidential help.