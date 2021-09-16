In Argentina, tens of thousands march for jobs.

Hundreds of thousands of people marched in Buenos Aires on Thursday, demanding better economic conditions as Argentina grapples with high inflation, unemployment, and rising poverty.

The outpouring of popular rage came as President Alberto Fernandez’s governing coalition was handed a serious setback in primaries ahead of November’s parliamentary elections, putting his Senate majority in jeopardy.

Working-class Argentines requested more jobs and food aid amid an economic crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has pushed 42 percent of the 45 million-strong population into poverty.

“I am neither in favor of nor opposed to the government… “We want factories, we want to work,” one protester, Gisela, a mother of three, told AFP.

Argentina has been in recession since 2018, with one of the world’s worst inflation rates – 32 percent from January to August – and a $44 million debt to the International Monetary Fund, of which $1.9 billion must be paid this month and another $1.9 billion by December.

Last year, the country’s GDP decreased by 9.9%.

The administration announced on Thursday that economic growth will be 4% in 2022, with inflation at 33%.

The ruling Frente de Todos center-left coalition received less than 31% of the vote over the weekend, ahead of parliamentary elections on November 14 to renew half of the Chamber of Deputies members and a third of the Senate seats.

The coalition has a Senate majority that it wants to preserve, and it had hoped to do the same in the lower house.

The vote on Sunday was used to select candidates for the November elections, but it was also used as a gauge of people’s voting intentions.

“I don’t see why they (authorities) are surprised; everybody can see the fury over the absence of work and education,” demonstrator Eduardo Belliboni told AFP.

In response to the demonstrations, Fernandez stated that his government owed the country “answers.”

He stated, “I have heard my people.” But he also stated that “the government will continue to be run as I see fit.” That’s why I was elected in the first place.”

Five cabinet ministers volunteered to resign after the terrible performance on Wednesday, but Fernandez declined.

