In Argentina, an unusual ‘Church’ honors late football legend Diego Maradona.

On what would have been Diego Maradona’s 61st birthday, members of Argentina’s “Maradonian Church” gathered in worshipful commemoration of his memory on what would have been his 61st birthday, only weeks before the first anniversary of his death.

These passionate admirers of player No. 10 gathered in Rosario, the home of an uniquely odd fan club that has revered the World Cup champion as a god since the 1990s, chanting “Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…Ma-ra-do…Ma-r

The emotional gathering, which saw more than a few tears shed, has become an annual tribute to the man many regard to be the greatest footballer of all time.

This was, however, the first since last November 25, when Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60.

“I believe this is the greatest Maradonian movement in the world,” one of its leaders, Alejandro Veron, told AFP. Thousands of “faithful” are claimed by the “church” in more than 50 nations.

Fans shared and rehashed favorite stories about the “Golden Boy” in between the tributes and tears, and periodically erupted into customary Argentine chants.

They also created re-enactments of some of Maradona’s most well-known goals.

Last November, Maradona died in Buenos Aires while recovering from brain surgery for a subdural hematoma.

“Many people just realized they loved Diego after November 25th,” Veron remarked.

“They can, however, board the train. There is enough space for everyone.” Veron recalls meeting the superstar and informing him of the “church” established in his honor.

Veron’s voice shook with emotion as he continued, “He hugged me and said thank you.”

He continued, “Diego IS football; he is our best ambassador in the world, a voice for those who have none.”

The commemoration in Rosario was one of many across Argentina on Saturday in honor of Maradona. In his honor, football matches were organized, with a particular tribute paid at the tenth minute of each professional match.

The major event will be an afternoon match in the Buenos Aires stadium that bears his name, which is home to Maradona’s first team, the Argentinos Juniors.

