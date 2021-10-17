In any war with Hezbollah, Israel expects 2,000 rockets every day, according to the army.

A senior Israeli military official told AFP that Israel does not want to go to war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah, but that if it does, it is prepared to face 2,000 rockets a day from the armed group.

In May of this year, the Israeli army waged an 11-day war in Gaza against Palestinian armed organizations, who fired nearly 4,400 rockets at Israel.

Israel claims that its Iron Dome missile defense system, which has been in use for about a decade, intercepted roughly 90% of the rockets aimed at populated areas, with only about 300 hitting populated areas.

The rate of fire outpaced that of Israel’s 2006 war with Hezbollah, when a similar amount of rockets were fired from Lebanon over a month’s time, according to the Israeli army.

According to Uri Gordin, chief of the army’s Home Front Command, cities like Tel Aviv and Ashdod suffered the “largest number of fire directed at them in Israel’s history” in May.

“On a daily basis, we saw more than 400 missiles fired toward Israel.”

“We estimate more than five times the amount of missiles fired every day from Lebanon to Israel” if there is “conflict or a war with Hezbollah,” he warned.

“On a daily basis, we’re looking at between 1,500 and 2,500 rockets fired at Israel,” he told AFP.

Gordin’s Home Front Command, which was established in 1992 following the first Gulf War, is in responsibility of civil defense, which means it is responsible for preparing the country in the event of a danger, conflict, or disaster.

The unit was chastised for its response to Hezbollah’s 2006 conflict, in which more than 1,200 Lebanese, largely civilians, and 160 Israelis, the majority of whom were soldiers, were murdered.

According to Gordin, the conflict served as a “wake-up call” for the Home Front Command, which has since bolstered up its liaison groups, which are now operating in 250 Israeli communities to provide assistance in the event of an attack.

The Home Front Command employs computer projections to estimate the course of a rocket after it has been fired, and tells the population to seek refuge in bomb shelters if they are within a certain range.

During the Gaza crisis in May, Gordin said from the control room of the unit’s headquarters in Ramla, outside Tel Aviv, that this allowed rescue personnel to “respond to every event in less than five minutes.”

He claimed that plans had been established in case of an event on the Lebanon-Syria border.

