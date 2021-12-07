In an overcrowded Burundi prison, a massive fire kills 38 inmates.

Burundi’s vice president said a major fire ripped through an overcrowded prison early Tuesday, killing dozens of inmates and badly wounding many more.

Witnesses said several detainees were still sleeping when the fire broke out in a penitentiary in Burundi’s political capital, Gitega. Some narrowly survived by clambering out — absolutely nude — through the roof to safety.

Images showed piles of charred and burning rubble in burnt-out rooms as plumes of grey smoke rose into the sky.

Vice President Prosper Bazombanza, who accompanied several ministers to the scene of the tragedy, told reporters that 38 people were killed and 69 were gravely injured.

According to him, 26 people died from burns and 12 died from hypoxia.

The fire broke out around 4:00 a.m. (0200 GMT), and images on social media showed massive flames devouring the prison and men’s bodies laying on the floor.

“When we saw the flames rising very high, we started screaming that we were going to be burned alive,” one inmate told AFP. “But the police refused to open the doors of our rooms, stating ‘these are the orders we have received.”

“I’m not sure how I got out, but there are prisoners who have been fully burned,” he claimed.

According to multiple sources, the convicts were trapped because the wardens did not have access to particular areas of the prison overnight since they were held by an official who was not there.

The incident was caused by an electrical short-circuit at the almost century-old prison, the interior ministry stated on Twitter.

According to a police source, first responders were late to the site, with the first fire truck arriving two hours after the fire started before others arrived.

Witnesses reported that those with the most serious burns were rushed to the hospital, some in police pick-up trucks, while those with less significant injuries were treated on the spot.

“Some of the inmates made it out entirely naked. Others were merely wearing what they were wearing at the time “Inside the prison, one witness stated.

The fire was eventually put out, but large elements of the site were left in charred ruins behind a stone wall dating from 1926, when Burundi was still a Belgian province.

It was the penitentiary’s second fire in as many months, following another incident in August that was again blamed on an electrical malfunction. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.