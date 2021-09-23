In an Israeli court, the families of survivors of an Italian cable car crash are pitted against each other.

In the case of a youngster who was the sole survivor of an Italian cable car tragedy and whose relatives are embroiled in a contentious custody dispute, an Israeli family court heard an initial hearing on Thursday.

In May, fourteen people were killed in an accident in Italy’s northwestern Piedmont area, including Eitan Biran’s Israeli parents and younger brother.

Italian authorities have launched a kidnapping investigation into Eitan’s maternal grandpa, Shmulik Peleg, after he reportedly flew the six-year-old to Israel on a private jet earlier this month.

He was meant to deliver Eitan to Aya Biran, the boy’s paternal aunt and guardian, who resides in Pavia, northern Italy. On Thursday, Aya Biran appeared in an Israeli courtroom.

The matter has made headlines in Italy, and Israeli journalists flocked to a Tel Aviv courthouse on Thursday to learn about interim visitation arrangements between the feuding parties.

After the hearing, Aya Biran’s lawyer, Shmuel Moran, told reporters that the parties had reached an agreement on “temporary accords” that would last until the next hearing on October 8. He didn’t go into much depth.

“We also decided that no communication concerning the child’s status will be made,” Moran stated.

Peleg said Eitan Biran was “happy and surrounded by family” and that they had left Italy in a “completely legal” manner in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 television on Friday.

Peleg told Channel 12 that “he is in the place where he is supposed to be, in his home, in Israel.”

On Tuesday, Guy Peleg, Eitan’s maternal uncle, told Israeli television channel Kan 11 that “Eitan’s parents wanted him to grow up in Israel.”

Eitan and his parents, Amit Biran and Tal Peleg, had been living in Italy with their second kid, Tom, where Amit Biran was studying medicine.

Last Monday, Israeli police questioned Shmulik Peleg in connection with the kidnapping allegations. He was released on conditional bail, but police said the investigation was still ongoing.