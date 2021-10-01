In an Indonesian landslide, seven people were killed.

Authorities claimed seven people were killed in a landslide on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, which was precipitated by severe rains. They warned that continued rain could cause more ground movement on Friday.

Seven bodies were removed from the muck a day after a landslide smashed two nearby houses in Padang Pariaman district on Wednesday, while another person was saved alive with damaged bones.

“All victims have been found after we were allowed to deploy heavy equipment yesterday afternoon,” Rumainur, a local disaster mitigation agency official who goes by one name like many Indonesians, told AFP on Friday.

Residents have been advised to remain careful because heavy rains are expected to persist in the area until Saturday.

“Please be aware of the danger of ground movement caused by rainfall,” said Abdul Muhari, a spokesman for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, in a statement released on Friday.

In Padang Pariaman, more than 300 dwellings and 80 hectares of rice fields have been flooded.

Houses, kiosks, and automobiles were also damaged by strong winds, which also pulled down trees.

On Wednesday, one person died and four others were injured when a tree fell on them while they were visiting a cemetery.

Local officials declared a 14-day state of emergency and opened public kitchens.

More than 400 people have been evacuated from Padang, the seat of the West Sumatran province, after the city was flooded by heavy rain.

During the rainy season, which began in September in Sumatra, fatal landslides and flash floods are widespread throughout Indonesia.

According to environmentalists, disasters are frequently triggered by deforestation and poor mitigation planning.

More than 200 people were killed in a cluster of far-eastern Indonesian islands and neighboring Timor Leste in April this year when Tropical Cyclone Seroja turned small towns into mudslides and uprooted trees.