In an incident outside the Pentagon, a police officer was killed.

According to the Defense Department, a police officer was slain at the Pentagon’s public transport terminal on Tuesday, prompting a lockdown of the US military headquarters.

After gunfire erupted near the bus and subway station mere yards (meters) from the Pentagon building in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, employees were forced to shelter in place for more than an hour.

Officials stated the location was secure 90 minutes after the incident, but they wouldn’t say what went wrong.

“The event is over, the site is secure, and most importantly, there is no ongoing threat to our community,” said Woodrow Kusse, the Pentagon Force Protection Agency chief, who monitors the famed five-sided structure.

Kusse said there were “many injuries,” but did not go into detail or confirm claims that the cop had been stabbed and died as a result of his injuries, and that the attacker had been shot.

In a statement, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said, “This fallen officer died in the line of duty, helping to protect the tens of thousands of individuals who work in – and visit – the Pentagon on a regular basis.”

“He and his fellow officers are Pentagon family members, and we all know them to be competent, skilled, and brave.”

The inquiry into the incident is still ongoing, according to Austin, and it should “continue unhindered and without speculation.”

Subway service was momentarily halted, while buses bound for the station were rerouted to other locations.

Hundreds of police officers gathered outside the George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C., where the officer was being treated.

“Due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center, the Pentagon is currently on lockdown. After the incident at 10:37 a.m., the Pentagon’s security force tweeted, “We are urging the public to please avoid the area” (1437 GMT).

Arlington County emergency services stated they found “several” people who needed care on the scene, but gave no further details.

Austin was out of the building at the time, according to Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby, at a meeting with President Joe Biden.