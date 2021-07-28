In an extremely rare case, a baby is born with a dead fetus within his stomach and undergoes surgery.

A newborn baby was born in Israel with a dead fetus within her stomach, in an extraordinarily uncommon medical instance.

The fetus was removed from the newborn’s stomach during surgery.

This abnormality, known as “fetus in fetu,” is said to impact one in every five million children worldwide. The issue was discovered by doctors at the Assuta Medical Center in Ashdod after the infant was born this week, according to the Jerusalem Post.

“We got the sense that the baby had a big tummy when the woman came to give birth,” Dr. Omer Globus told the reporters. “As a result, as soon as the baby was delivered, we checked her and discovered that we could feel something inside her stomach, so we performed ultrasound examinations and other procedures.

“We were taken aback when we discovered a partially grown fetus in her tummy. We rushed her to the operation room and had it removed. We have the sense that there were two babies at first, and we’re investigating. After a few days of rehabilitation, the baby was released after her condition improved.”

Such events, according to Dr. Globus, occur in the case of twins. According to local media Andina [Google Translate], the expectant mother had two embryos in her womb, one of which moved inside the body of the other. Adults who were examined later in life and realized they had a fetus in their tummy have had similar experiences.

Dr. Globus explained, “The alternative idea is that this is a benign tumor involving tissue from many places of the body.” “It’s unusual. In my field, most doctors have heard about these occurrences, but few have seen them.”

The unidentified baby is claimed to be in good health and has been released from the hospital.

An 18-month-old infant in India underwent surgery to remove a parasite fetus from his stomach in March, in a scenario identical to this one.

The operation took conducted in a hospital in Maharashtra, India’s westernmost state.

The baby’s parents were unaware of the parasitic fetus at the time of birth. However, the youngster had been experiencing health issues from birth. The toddler’s parents realized his stomach had grown abnormally large earlier this year, and he complained of persistent pain. Doctors then discovered he had developed the unusual congenital abnormality known as fetus in fetu.