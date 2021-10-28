In an extradition appeal, the US dismisses Assange’s threat of suicide.

On Wednesday, the US requested two senior British judges to clear WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition and reject a lower court’s ruling that he is a suicide risk.

Washington also promised the High Court in London that the Australian would not be held in solitary confinement in a US “supermax” jail, despite various circumstances highlighted in the earlier judgement preventing his extradition.

The US government wants to put Assange on trial for espionage, which could result in a sentence of up to 175 years in prison, while his legal team believes that his term is difficult to predict and might be significantly less.

In January, a UK district court judge denied the extradition request, citing Assange’s significant danger of suicide and the likelihood that his mental health would deteriorate in the US prison system.

The judge dismissed US specialists’ testimony that Assange would be safe from self-harm, adding that others in jail, including disgraced US millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, had committed suicide.

Assange, who has been confined in the high-security Belmarsh jail in southeast London since 2019, watched portions of Wednesday’s proceedings via video link.

He appeared exhausted, resting his head on his palm for moments while wearing a pale shirt, burgundy tie, and dark face mask.

His partner Stella Moris, with whom he has two children, joined demonstrators outside the court in central London, demanding his immediate release.

She told reporters after seeing Assange in prison on Saturday, “I’m quite concerned for Julian’s health.”

“He is quite frail. And I’m hoping the courts will put a stop to this nightmare “Moris went on to say.

The US government’s lawyer, James Lewis, said Assange “had every reason to exaggerate his symptoms” and that its own specialists had determined him to be merely “moderately sad” on the first of two days of hearings.

He said Assange had “no history of serious and chronic mental illness” and warned against using a “crystal ball” to predict what would happen if he is extradited.

Lewis contended that district judge Vanessa Baraitser had failed to recognize that an individual must have “no power to resist suicide” in order to be extradited.

He also claimed that Michael Kopelman, a crucial psychiatric specialist brought in by Assange’s team, had delivered a “misleading” initial report, omitting the fact that Assange had fathered two children with Moris in recent years.

“She should have weighed critical aspects in psychiatric data much differently as a whole,” Lewis added.

In 2019, Assange was detained in the United Kingdom. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.