In an escalating wage dispute, German train drivers have called a strike.

German train drivers have voted to go on strike starting Tuesday over a salary dispute, a blow to summer holidaymakers and adding to the industry’s logistics and supply issues.

The strike will start with freight trains at 7 p.m. (1700 GMT) on Tuesday, then move to passenger trains at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, according to Claus Weselsky, the leader of the railway drivers’ GDL union.

Approximately 95% of union members voted in favor of the first round of strike action, which is set to expire on Friday.

The decision was blasted by train operator Deutsche Bahn as a “unnecessary escalation on the backs of rail customers.”

“Just as people are starting to travel more and using trains again, GDL leaders are sabotaging the recovery that we so desperately need given the massive harm caused by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Martin Seiler, DB board member for human resources and legal affairs.

Weselsky, on the other hand, claimed that the GDL “specifically chose this interval in the week to minimise the impact on weekend and holiday traffic” and that a strike was “never the greatest time.”

He, in turn, accused DB executives of “lining their pockets while the little ones’ pockets are being picked.”

The walkout would be the first to affect rail travel since a four-hour suspension in December 2018.

It was a new setback for the travel sector, which had only recently begun to recover after months of closure due to fears of coronavirus infection.

With the strike affecting rail traffic, Germany’s industrial organizations, who are already dealing with supply chain challenges, may face further delays in receiving raw materials or components ranging from lumber to steel to computer chips.

The most recent big battle between unions and DB occurred in 2014-2015, when GDL organized nine rounds of strikes over nine months to demand regulatory improvements.

The six-day strike in May 2015 still holds the record for the longest in the company’s history.

GDL claims that it was striving for a better remuneration package for train drivers this time. It wants a 1.4 percent pay raise and a bonus of 600 euros ($704) in 2021, as well as a 1.8 percent compensation increase in 2022.

Deutsche Bahn had promised a 3.2 percent wage raise in two stages, but the two parties couldn’t agree on when the increases would take effect.

GDL has been accused by critics of abusing the strike to obtain more power. Brief News from Washington Newsday.