In an escalating crisis, France accuses Australia and the United States of “lying.”

On Saturday, France accused Australia and the United States of lying about a broken Australian deal to acquire French submarines, claiming that the allies were in the midst of a serious crisis after Paris recalled its ambassadors.

President Emmanuel Macron recalled the ambassadors to Canberra and Washington on Friday, in an unusual action to express his displeasure with Australia’s decision to reject a deal for French submarines in favor of American warships.

For the time being, the row has dashed dreams of a post-Trump renaissance in relations between Paris and Washington under President Joe Biden, while also focusing French attention on strengthening the EU’s security strategy while it considers NATO’s future.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, speaking to France 2 television, gave no hint that Paris was willing to let the problem die down, using very undiplomatic language toward Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom, all of which are part of the three-way security pact.

Le Drian stated, “There has been lying, deceit, a tremendous breach of trust, and disrespect.” “This isn’t going to work.”

He described the departure of ambassadors as a “highly symbolic” step meant to “express how dissatisfied we are and that there is a major problem between us” for the first time in the history of relations with the countries.

He also delivered a harsh retort to a query about why France had not summoned its ambassador to the United Kingdom, despite the fact that London was also a signatory to the security treaty that led to the contract’s termination.

“We’ve summoned our diplomats to (Canberra and Washington) to assess the situation. There is no necessity in the United Kingdom. We are well aware of their continual opportunism. As a result, there is no need for our ambassador to return to explain,” he said.

“Britain in this whole deal is a bit like the third wheel,” he said, mocking London’s involvement in the accord under Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He noted that when NATO rethinks its policy at a summit in Madrid next year, it would have to take into consideration what has happened.

When France takes over the EU presidency at the start of 2022, he said, establishing an EU security plan would be a top priority.

Admiral Rob Bauer, leader of NATO’s Military Committee, previously downplayed the risks, saying they were unlikely to affect the alliance’s “military cooperation.”

On Wednesday, Biden unveiled the new Australia-US-Britain defensive partnership, which will see US nuclear submarine technology, as well as cyber-protection and artificial intelligence, extended to Australia.