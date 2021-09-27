In an epic Ryder Cup romp, the new era of American golf sends a message.

With a record-setting Ryder Cup thrashing of Europe on Sunday, a new era of American golfers delivered a message, with their young and talented core seeming poised to dominate for years.

At Whistling Straits, the Americans completed a 19-9 sweep of Europe with eight under-30 players and six Ryder Cup rookies, signaling a generational shift in the world.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will be missed. Say welcome to Xander Schauffele, the Tokyo Olympic champion, Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, the US PGA playoff champion, and Scottie Scheffler, the 20-something stars.

“I wanted to convey a message to our young boys because they’re going to be on teams for a long time,” Cantlay said. “Everyone has that killer instinct, and we’re going to bring that to the Cups in the future.”

“For the US team, this is going to be the next era of Ryder Cup teams.”

The most lopsided victory in the US-Europe format since its inception in 1979 issued notice that a team with nine of the world’s top 11 players was on a quest.

“This is a new era for golf in the United States,” said US captain Steve Stricker. “They’re still young. They’re fired up. It was something they desired. They bring a lot of enthusiasm, a lot of energy, and a lot of game. It’s fascinating to observe. This is a unique collection of gentlemen.”

Morikawa, 24, and Cantlay, 29, tied for third place with 3.5 points each. In a 4&3 singles win over Spanish world number one Jon Rahm, fifth-ranked Schauffele, 27, got 3 points and world number 21 Scheffler, 25, had 2.5.

Along with 11th-ranked Harris English, 32, and 16th-ranked Daniel Berger, 28, they were all rookies.

“We showed the world what we can do as a team, and I believe it sets the standard for American golf in the future,” said US veteran Tony Finau.

Cantlay and Schauffele are expected to be a US pairs powerhouse for many years, and the clubhouse chemistry suggests a closer bond than in previous periods.

Cantlay added, “I think the young men on our team get along pretty well.” “In four of the first five (singles) matches, we used rookies. That’s never happened before. Everyone seems to get along.”

Cantlay defeated Ireland’s Shane Lowry 4&2, while Scheffler’s upset and Bryson DeChambeau’s 3&2 victory over Sergio Garcia hushed Europe’s winningest players for the week when it mattered most.

“It’s a different bunch of guys this time. It’s a lot more enjoyable than. Brief News from Washington Newsday.