In an epic DIY fail, a man messes up hanging wallpaper after mismatching the pattern.

After hanging patterned wallpaper and subsequently realizing he had completely botched up the design, a man posted his spectacular DIY mistake online.

Zubair Ahmed chose a dramatic navy colour with a silver geometric design to enliven a space with peach-colored walls.

He didn’t realize he hadn’t lined up the pattern perfectly until he finished most of the walls, leaving random circles in between each roll.

On Saturday, he sent a video to TikTok pointing out his error. Ahmed took two rolls of paper and demonstrated how he’d hung them before sliding the material up to display how it should have looked in the first place.

“As a result, I made a major blunder. “This week, someone isn’t getting paid,” he captioned the video, which has been viewed over 4 million times.

The Debona Crystal Trellis Geometric Glitter Metallic Wallpaper in blue silver is available from the website I Want Wallpaper for roughly $17 per roll, which is 11 yards long.

The site stated, “This luxurious wallpaper by Debona offers a Geometric Trellis theme running throughout the paper.” The item also outlines how to match the pattern, stating that the design has a 16-cm repeat and should be “offset match.”

After realizing his mistake, Ahmed posted two more videos in which he bemoaned his job and said, “I’m fired.” After posting the final video in the trilogy on Monday, he appeared to try to cover his tracks by remarking, “The work is done.” The wallpaper covers the entire room, however the design doesn’t match up in a few places.

Although some pointed out that the pattern was the least of his concerns, he added numerous hashtags to the trio of films, in an unknown location, saying “messed up,” “ruined,” and “gone bad.”

Ahmed, who claimed he was compensated for the work, appeared to have left gaps along the ceiling and between some rolls, where he later put thin strips to disguise the original wall color.

People assumed it was a do-it-yourself project, but it turns out Ahmed isn’t the only one who made a mistake, as dozens of others did as well. This is a condensed version of the information.