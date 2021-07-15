In an effort to stop looting, South Africa has called out army reserves.

On Thursday, South Africa called up its army reserves in an attempt to stop looting that has fueled fears of shortages and inflicted a debilitating blow to the country’s already ravaged economy.

In orders issued overnight as the disturbance entered its sixth day, army leader Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha declared, “All reserve members are to report for duty at first light tomorrow morning 15 July 2021 at their respective units.”

Soldiers should “report ready with their appropriate equipment,” according to a statement from the military ministry.

The administration announced on Wednesday that it will dispatch 25,000 troops to deal with the crisis, ten times the number it had first dispatched.

As the city of Johannesburg returned to relative peace, Police Minister Bheki Cele praised the military’s assistance, saying he was convinced it would “turn around the dangerous situation in portions of KwaZulu-Natal,” the epicenter of the turmoil.

Food, fuel, and pharmaceutical supply chains of Africa’s largest industrialised economy have been destroyed when stores and warehouses in the two provinces were ravaged.

Official numbers show that 72 people have died and over 1,200 have been arrested, with the South African consumer goods regulatory organization estimating that over 800 shops have been looted.

On Thursday, looting continued in KZN, but things were calmer in Johannesburg, where volunteers from the city’s townships took part in cleanup activities, one of which was led by Environment Minister Barbara Creecy.

“The usage of the army is fairly excellent, since our people are quite terrified of the army compared to the police,” community leader Musa Mbele-Radebe, 30, told AFP at a cleaning at the Jabulani shopping complex in Soweto.

“It only needed four soldiers to keep a crowd of a thousand (people) in this mall under control.”

The disturbance began a day after former President Jacob Zuma, who is popular among the poor, was sentenced to 15 months in prison on July 8 for refusing to testify before a commission investigating corruption during his time.

Protests swiftly devolved into looting, with mobs pillaging retail malls and dragging goods away while police stood by, seemingly powerless to intervene.

As the issue worsened, the military said on Monday that it would send 2,500 troops to help restore order.

Many criticized the statistic as insufficient, especially considering that 70,000 soldiers were deployed last year to maintain a rigorous coronavirus lockdown.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula told parliament on Wednesday that she had requested 25,000 troops “plus or minus.”

