In an effort to end the Ethiopian conflict, the US slaps sanctions on Eritrea.

The US imposed further sanctions on Eritrea on Friday in response to the deadly conflict in Ethiopia, which it said was on the verge of “implosion” unless a peaceful conclusion was reached.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushed for the commencement of talks between Ethiopia’s government and rebels ahead of a three-nation trip to Africa next week.

Failure to reach an agreement “would lead to Ethiopia’s implosion and spillover into other nations in the region, which would be devastating for the Ethiopian people and other countries in the region,” according to Blinken.

“The alternative path is to put an end to all of the current military actions and sit down to negotiate a true ceasefire so that humanitarian supplies may reach all of the areas where people are in need,” he said.

“I still feel that is not only conceivable, but also vital.”

Over a year of killing that has left hundreds of people in famine-like conditions, the US has denounced both Tigrayan rebels and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a former ally and Nobel Peace Prize winner.

In September, President Joe Biden signed an executive order authorizing penalties against Ethiopia.

Measures enacted Friday in response to the crisis, however, did not appear to target Ethiopians, instead focusing on Eritrea, one of the world’s most closed countries already subject to a slew of international sanctions.

Eritrea has dispatched troops to support Abiy, who launched an offensive a year ago against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) in response to the former dominating force’s onslaught on the federal army.

“During the conflict, Eritrean forces have operated throughout Ethiopia and have been responsible for killings, looting, and sexual assaults,” according to a Treasury Department statement.

The sanctions targeted the Eritrean Defense Forces, as well as President Isaias Afwerki’s political party, the People’s Front for Democracy and Justice, and other actors in the authoritarian state.

The US has encouraged Eritrea to leave Ethiopia on numerous occasions, notably when US special envoy Jeffrey Feltman visited with Afwerki in May.

Eritrean soldiers disguised themselves in outdated Ethiopian military uniforms, obstructed crucial relief routes, and threatened workers at a key hospital in northern Ethiopia, according to the Treasury Department.

Former US official Cameron Hudson, now at the Atlantic Council, said there was little evidence to back up claims made in a recent joint UN-Ethiopian human rights probe that Eritrean military were responsible for the majority of the heinous crimes in the country.