In an effort to ‘decolonize’ its program, a school has dropped ‘To Kill a Mockingbird.’

Due to their “dated” depictions of race, a high school in Scotland proposes to stop teaching classic novels To Kill a Mockingbird and Of Mice and Men.

The novels should no longer be taught to students in third year, the equivalent of 9th and 10th grade in the United States, according to Allan Crosbie, the English curriculum leader at James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh, and should be replaced with texts that feature lead characters who are people of color.

He also chastised Harper Lee’s Pulitzer Prize-winning work for its use of the N-word and the white-savior narrative.

Crosbie reportedly addressed a teaching union’s annual conference, “Probably like every English department in the country, we still have Of Mice and Men and To Kill a Mockingbird [on]the shelves.” “Because those works are outmoded and troublesome in terms of decolonizing the curriculum, they are currently taught less frequently.

“Their protagonists aren’t persons of race. The portrayal of people of color is outdated, and the usage of the N-word and the white savior narrative in To Kill a Mockingbird have led us as a department to conclude that these are not texts we want to be teaching third year.”

Instead, the school is expected to concentrate on teaching contemporary literature such as Angie Thomas’ award-winning novel The Hate U Give, which was inspired by the 2009 police shooting of Oscar Grant in Oakland, California.

Stephen Kelly, the headteacher at Edinburgh’s Liberton High School, told edinburghlive that there was a need to develop “an anti-racist culture that recognizes notions of stereotyping, white-centric attitudes, notions of white people being more important, notions of representation,” according to edinburghlive.

However, he advised that classics such as To Kill a Mockingbird and Of Mice and Men be utilized to teach pupils “what white saviorism really is.”

The decision to remove them from English classes has sparked outrage, with one Scottish conservative MP claiming that schools should “teach, not command.”

The Scottish Conservatives’ Oliver Mundell told The Times newspaper, “I believe that altogether deleting particular works from the syllabus would be a mistake.”

"Before enforcing any kind of censorship, we should have a serious discussion about the rationale for excluding certain content.