In an attack on a military hospital in Kabul, 19 people were killed.

An attack on a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday left at least 19 people dead and 50 more injured, the latest strike in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power.

According to the Taliban and a witness, two blasts occurred outside the site’s entrance, followed by reports of shooting inside the hospital.

“About 50 wounded persons and 19 dead bodies have been transferred to hospitals in Kabul,” a health ministry official who did not want to be identified told AFP.

The Taliban waged a 20-year insurgency against the US-backed government that was deposed.

They now confront the challenge of restoring stability to Afghanistan, which has been battered by a series of violent attacks by the Islamic State’s local affiliate in recent weeks.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack on Tuesday.

“I’m currently in the hospital. From the first checkpoint, I heard a huge explosion. We were ordered to seek refuge in the secure rooms. I also hear gunshots “AFP spoke with a doctor at Kabul’s Sardar Mohammad Daud Khan hospital.

“Inside the hospital building, I can still hear gunshots. I believe the attackers are moving from room to room, as they did the first time “Added the doctor.

The hospital, which serves wounded Taliban and former Afghan security forces soldiers, was previously targeted in 2017, when gunmen posing as medical workers killed at least 30 people over the course of an hour-long siege.

Two explosions damaged the hospital area on Tuesday, according to a Taliban media spokesman.

“There was one explosion outside the gate of the military hospital and another someplace near the hospital,” he told AFP. “This is our initial knowledge; we will release more specifics later.”

Taliban special forces raced to the location after “a bomb” burst, according to Qari Saeed Khosty, a spokesman for the interior ministry.

A second explosion was reported by AFP journalists, followed by gunfire.

Despite the fact that both IS and the Taliban are hardcore Sunni Islamist terrorists, they have diverged on religious and strategic matters.

Since the Taliban took power on August 15, IS has claimed four mass fatality assaults, including suicide bombings targeting Shiite Muslim mosques. It considers Shia Muslims to be heretics.

Militants went room to room killing people in the 2017 raid on the military hospital, switching to knives when they ran out of ammunition.

The Islamic State claimed credit for the attack, although the Taliban rejected it.

Survivors, however, told AFP that the assailants were armed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.