In an alleged altercation over a face mask, a bank security guard allegedly shoots a man.

According to reports, police in India have detained a bank security officer who they claim shot a customer who attempted to push his way inside the branch without wearing a safety mask.

The altercation between the guard, Keshav Prasad Mishra, and the customer, Rajesh Kumar, a railway worker, was described by eyewitnesses at the Bank of Baroda branch in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Indian Express, a disagreement occurred shortly before noon on Friday when Mishra confronted Kumar about entering the branch without the COVID protection.

Kumar allegedly fought his way inside before the guard grabbed his firearm and shot him in the thighs.

The guy is seen laying in a pool of blood on the branch floor next to his terrified wife in the footage. According to the Express, he was rushed to the hospital and is no longer in danger.

“The man got the mask and he started abusing me,” the guard stated, according to Times Now News. The loaded revolver inadvertently fired during the ensuing melee.”

Priyanka Rathore, the victim’s wife, claimed that when her husband was told he wouldn’t be allowed into the bank, he got a mask but was still refused access despite the fact that it was midday. According to The Indian Express, she stated, “He shoved him and shot at him.”

The guard has been apprehended, according to police, and will be taken into custody.

Meanwhile, branch manager Geeta Bhusal said that police were reviewing CCTV footage as part of the inquiry.

The bank issued a statement saying, “We truly regret the tragic firing incident that occurred as a result of a reported confrontation between the guard and the victim.”

It went on to say that the bank will provide “financial and other” assistance to the “aggrieved family.” It was also conducting an internal investigation of its security officials “to ensure that any such random incident also does not happen in future,” CNBC TV reported.

The guard, who was employed by a private security firm, was promptly dismissed of his responsibilities and arrested by police, according to the statement.

In April and May, India was hit by a second wave of Covid infections, but the country is starting to recover. This is a condensed version of the information.