In an Airbnb living room, a man discovers a ‘Swamp Monster’ green pool beneath the floor.

In his Airbnb, a man discovered a basement filled with a vile green liquid beneath a hatch, which he said looked like the lair of a “swamp monster.”

Robertibus, who goes by the handle Rob, was rumored to be on vacation with his other half, Nat, their child, and their dog when his curiosity got the best of him.

He chose to investigate a hatch in the cottage’s living room floor, which he compared to scenes from a horror film. Rob posted a video on TikTok of the rental near Coniston Water in England, showing a sofa over the wooden door in the floor that he had to shift in order to get to the hatch.

The father, who hails from the United Kingdom, uploaded a video to the site, which can be viewed here, and titled it, “Not my typical content, but this was too spooky not to share.” That was unexpected! ”

“So we’ve come away for a short weekend retreat in this nice little house in the lakes, but I can’t help but notice, where does this go?” he says in the video.

“Well, the sofa has shifted, so I suppose it’s time for an adventure.” This isn’t the least bit creepy. There’s an old school deal going on here. So, go ahead and try it. What exactly is this? Oh, the days. That’s terrible, right under the living room. I’m terrified as well. What the hell is going on here? ”

He opens the hatch to expose a set of stairs leading down into the darkness, which he uses to get a light before continuing to film.

Rob only makes it a few feet down before finding himself in a chamber filled with vivid green water. The arched room is made of brick, with cobwebs hanging from the ceiling, and a vent on the far wall, while something can be seen beneath the surface in the middle of the floor.

But it’s the pool’s color that frightens Rob the most, as he says in the video: “Lights on, time to go.” This is a terrible situation. What the hell is going on here? This is a condensed version of the information.