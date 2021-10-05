In an Afghan province, some girls return to high school.

Taliban officials and instructors said Tuesday that girls have returned to certain secondary schools in Afghanistan’s northern provinces, but they are still excluded from classrooms in much of the country.

In a video shared by the hardline group’s spokesman Suhail Shaheen, dozens of girls in black sat in chairs waving Taliban flags, some wearing white head scarves and others wearing black face coverings.

“Girls are attending to high schools in Khan Abad, Kunduz Province,” Shaheen, the new Afghan government’s permanent representative to the United Nations, tweeted from Doha.

However, in Kabul, education ministry employee Mohammad Abid told AFP on Tuesday that the Taliban’s interim central government had made no policy changes, saying: “High schools are still closed for ladies.”

The Taliban, who ruled Afghanistan with brutality and oppression from 1996 to 2001, have sparked international outrage by virtually barring women and girls from school and employment across the country.

The Islamist hardliners have gradually eroded Afghans’ freedoms seven weeks after winning power and promising a gentler version of their previous administration.

The Taliban allowed girls to attend primary education from the beginning, but they and their female teachers were not allowed to return to secondary school.

They have stated that girls will be allowed to return to high school provided their safety and strict gender segregation under the group’s rigid interpretation of sharia law can be secured.

Last month, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a press conference that work on “problems of education and work of women and girls” was “going,” and that schools will reopen “as soon as feasible,” without specifying a timeline.

“More time is required… Because the system has changed and an Islamic system is in place, instructions on how to cope with their employment, services, and education are required.”

A reporter for Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA) can be heard declaring in the news clip posted by Shaheen that “schools are open for girls, and there are no restrictions.”

After that, a Taliban member is questioned on video, indicating that girls and boys in grades seven through twelve are attending school in the district, and that “there have been no troubles for anyone so far.”

Girls in a secondary school in the Imam Sahib district have returned to class, according to a headmaster in Kunduz city, the province capital.

Other high school females have also returned, according to another Kunduz instructor.

"Our principal notified the Kunduz Directorate of Education and demanded instructions,"