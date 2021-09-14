In amusing scenes, the owner chases the dog around in circles as he tries to avoid capture.

More than five million people have seen a video of a hapless owner furiously chasing their dog around a yard in a humorous attempt to catch them.

TikToker @ScullyGlasses captured the amusing images by filming her neighbor, Mikey Nikey, running circles around her garden in an attempt to reclaim his pet, Miso.

It seems the pooch merely wants to play, as the duo engage in a comical game of cat-and-mouse around a table and chairs in the backyard. As the nimble dog slips through Mikey’s clutches, quickly shifting direction, the poor owner flees in circles.

Mikey tries several times to catch the dog, a cockapoo/mini golden doodle mix, as he runs past him, but the pup escapes each time. ScullyGlasses from Ontario, Canada, posted the video to Facebook on Monday, and it has already received 5.1 million views.

“Please observe my neighbor try to capture his dog that wandered into my yard,” reads the description on the screen. ScullyGlasses can be heard giggling in the background as she films the comedic scenes below from an upstairs window.

In another video, she added, “My neighbor grossly overestimated his dog Miso’s eagerness to go inside.” Mikey can be seen walking away at the end of the video, indicating that he did eventually catch Miso, as the captions reveal.

“At the end, he ultimately caught him by deceiving him into thinking he was heading back,” according to the video, which can be viewed here.

Mikey was yelling at Miso throughout the chase, she revealed, adding, “He’s just saying ‘Miso, No!'” ‘Come in!’ He says, “I got you!” at one point. (He failed to locate him.)

“He was in such a horrible mood. He’s a wonderful neighbor. We were, however, dying of laughter.”

@scullyglassesit gets better as it goes #dogsofttiktok #comedy #doggoâ™¬ Blue Blood – Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

Mikey posted his reaction to the event on his TikTok page, @mikeymynikey, on Monday after the video went viral, sharing clips of him and Miso.

“My neighbor eventually caught me so I informed him he’s a very famous TikTok,” ScullyGlasses added to her Facebook page to keep admirers updated. This is a condensed version of the information.