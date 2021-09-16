In Afghanistan’s Panjshir, there are ghost towns and old men.

Fighters in Afghanistan’s Panjshir promised to fight the Taliban to the death, but nearly two weeks after the hardline Islamists declared victory, portions of the mountainous valley are deserted.

Only old men and cattle survive in many villages.

Abdul Ghafoor studies his deserted village, nestled on the slope of a rocky hill in the region of Khenj, while sitting under the umbrella of a closed shop.

“Nearly 100 families used to reside here,” he claimed. “Now there are only three of us remaining. “Everyone has already left.”

Before the Taliban swept in last month, most had fled south to Kabul, the capital, he added.

Villagers used to gather at Malaspa, further up the valley, along a sliver of green along the flowing river, to swap gossip and news.

Only a donkey and Khol Mohammad, who is 67 years old and limps due to a bad leg, remain in Malaspa, with a few others in the area.

“A few families stayed, but the rest of the people departed in droves,” he claimed.

It’s the same situation in village after hamlet visited by AFP as they traveled across three of the province’s seven districts that have been severely damaged.

A few businesses or stalls remain open, particularly bakeries, but the marketplaces, which are typically bustling with traders and customers, are completely deserted.

“Only the old and the impoverished who cannot afford to go are left,” said Abdul Wajid, 30, who stayed behind to guard the family home.

The Taliban fighters, who now control the most of the mountain valley, are the only ones keeping occupied.

In pickup vehicles captured as prizes of war during their rapid rout of government soldiers, they defend checkpoints or patrol the barren roadways.

Panjshir soldiers have a famous reputation for resistance, having defended their mountain homes for a decade against the Soviet forces, then during a civil war, and finally from the Taliban rule from 1996 to 2001.

The valley, which is 115 kilometers (70 miles) long and ringed by rugged snow-capped peaks, provides defenders with a natural military advantage.

The Taliban, on the other hand, were emboldened by their sweeping wins across the country, where they captured a massive stockpile of weaponry and military equipment that the now-defunct US had delivered to the vanquished Afghan army.

Several Panjshir commanders, including Ahmad Massoud, the son of renowned fighter Ahmad Shah Massoud, have promised to never surrender to the Taliban.

They fought back, using the mangled and burnt remains of Taliban armoured vehicles and pickup trucks as testimony of their efforts.

