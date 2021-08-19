In Afghanistan, why did a military superpower fail?

The speed and efficiency with which Taliban forces were able to complete their occupation of most of Afghanistan, as well as the Afghan government’s quick collapse, has led to criticism of President Joe Biden’s decision to end the US military presence in Afghanistan and the logistics of the withdrawal.

However, while the criticisms are legitimate, they may be irrelevant. For more than 20 years, I’ve been researching battles like the one in Afghanistan. My experience has taught me that the US approach in the 20-year conflict has more fundamental flaws, of which the current disarray is merely the most recent expression. They are the result of a strategy in Afghanistan and elsewhere in which military seizures of land are used to combat worldwide extremist movements and ideology.

The need to eliminate imminent and substantial national security threats, such as al-Qaida and suspicions of weapons of mass destruction, initially underpinned US military participation in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Short-term objectives were swiftly superseded by a longer-term goal of preventing future dangers from such countries, such as the formation of new terrorist groups. As a result, the US occupied both countries with the help of other nations, attempting to establish stability and security so that the people of those countries could form their own governments.

It’s tempting to believe that spreading democracy in occupied foreign countries is a morally justifiable and practical way to restore security and stability. Political reform, on the other hand, is more successful when it comes from local society and political traditions. Local political groups in Tunisia, for example, were able to reform their government, thanks in part to a lack of international intervention.

International organizations such as the United Nations, as well as nonprofits and independent humanitarian organizations, spent millions of dollars and countless hours in Afghanistan seeking to develop democracy, write a constitution, draft a bill of rights, and otherwise establish a new political society.

According to official assessments issued in 2009 by the Center for Complex Operations at the United States military’s National Defense University, this external approach predicated on military occupation was “doomed to fail.” According to the report, “nation-building in Iraq and Afghanistan has been a disaster,” and the military should return to its historic focus on war preparation.

Military groups are ill-equipped and under-trained to carry out civilian-focused duties such as building national identity, establishing political institutions, and instituting democratic accountability norms. Stability promotion differs from democracy promotion, and Brief News from Washington Newsday.