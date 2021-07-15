In Afghanistan, the US is relying on an old foe, the Taliban, to combat the new ISIS threat.

As the final foreign soldiers leave Afghanistan, the US is banking on the Taliban, an old foe, to keep the new threat presented by the Islamic State militant organization (ISIS) at bay as the country teeters on the brink of collapse.

The concept reflects a new and brutal reality, some 20 years after the United States and its allies originally attacked Afghanistan in the aftermath of 9/11 as part of a huge campaign against Al-Qaeda and its Taliban host.

However, as efforts to strengthen Afghan security forces against a Taliban insurgency proved futile and the regional threat landscape shifted dramatically over the last two decades, the prospect of a resurgent Taliban leading the local fight against ISIS, which the US considers to be a far greater global threat, has become more widely accepted in official circles.

“I think that is the general consensus from most people here in the military, on both our military and civilian side,” a Defense Department official told This website on condition of anonymity, “that the Taliban did not like ISIS in their area, almost to the point where they are more prejudiced against ISIS, and their ideologies, and they’re working as hard as they can to repress them.”

While the US does not appear to be actively supporting the Taliban campaign, such efforts are helpful as the Pentagon develops its own long-term anti-ISIS strategy in Afghanistan.

“We’re delighted they’re doing what they’re doing in that regard,” the official added, “because it reflects and mimics what we’re trying to do for our counterterrorism mission.”

In the past, the interests of the United States and the Taliban have collided in real-world occurrences.

U.S. Central Command chief Army General Kenneth McKenzie revealed to members of the House Armed Services Committee in March, shortly after former President Donald Trump’s administration reached a historic peace deal with the Taliban, that his forces had provided “very limited support” to the Taliban’s fight against ISIS.

The general did not elaborate on the nature of this assistance, and CENTCOM has stated that “Gen. McKenzie’s remarks are self-contained, but he did go into deeper depth in a December interview with Defense One, describing the missions as “opportunistic” in the war against ISIS. This is a condensed version of the information.