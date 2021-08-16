In Afghanistan, the United States once again has the option of deciding how to end the conflict.

President Joe Biden’s withdrawal of the last US military personnel from Afghanistan is being reported by some in the mainstream media as if it marks the end of the struggle – or even peace – in Afghanistan, as headlines proclaim the “end” of “America’s longest war.” Without a doubt, it does not.

For one thing, the war is far from over, even if the United States’ role in it is waning. Afghan government forces, armed and equipped with US supplies, will continue to battle the Taliban, at least for the time being.

In recent decades, the United States has routinely disengaged from armed conflicts – the country’s military has simply left Vietnam, Iraq, and now Afghanistan since the 1970s. However, during much of the country’s history, Americans have won wars decisively, with enemy forces surrendering completely and the perception of total success on the home front.

Of course, the American Revolution was the country’s first successful conflict, resulting in the formation of the country. The War of 1812, sometimes known as the Second War of Independence, failed to achieve both of its objectives: stopping the British practice of enlisting American sailors in the Royal Navy and conquering Canada. The resounding victory of then-Major General Andrew Jackson at the Battle of New Orleans, however, led Americans to believe they had won the war.

The United States overcame Mexico in the 1840s and took half of its land. The secessionist Confederate States of America was defeated and occupied by the United States in the 1860s. The Spanish were driven out of Cuba and the Philippines by the Americans in 1898.

The United States’ late entry into World War I tipped the scales in favor of the Allies, but postwar squabbles over the country’s refusal to join the League of Nations, followed by the Great Depression and the rise of fascism, soured Americans on the war’s outcome as well as any involvement in Europe’s problems.

As a result of this disappointment, intense initiatives to dissuade the United States from engaging in World War II were launched, under the motto “America First.” When the United States entered the war after the attack on Pearl Harbor, President Franklin D. Roosevelt demanded both Germany and Japan’s “unconditional surrender.”

The discovery of the Nazi extermination camps solidified the war’s legitimacy, while the Japanese surrender on the battleship Missouri in 1945 became a symbol of America’s unrivaled power and victory. The comments of Douglas MacArthur, the American general who accepted the surrender, summed it up best: “In war there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.