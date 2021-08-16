In Afghanistan, the United Nations has called for unity in the face of a “global terrorist threat.”

Following an emergency meeting in New York, the United Nations Security Council warned Monday that the international community must ensure that Afghanistan does not become a breeding ground for terrorism under the Taliban.

After UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reminded the meeting that the world must unify to battle the “global terrorist menace in Afghanistan,” the 15-member council adopted a joint statement.

The statement from the council “reaffirmed the importance of combating terrorism in Afghanistan,” emphasizing that it “should not be used to threaten or attack any country,” and that “neither the Taliban nor any other Afghan group or individual should support terrorists operating on the territory of any other country.”

The Islamic fundamentalist regime provided a safe haven for Al-Qaeda to operate training camps after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan for the first time in 1996, following a brutal civil war.

In reaction for the September 11 attacks on America, the US deposed the Taliban in 2001.

The meeting was called hastily at the UN headquarters on Monday after Taliban militants stormed Kabul on Sunday, forcing Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to flee abroad.

“The international community must come together to ensure that Afghanistan is never exploited as a platform or a safe haven for terrorist organizations again,” Guterres said.

“I call on the Security Council – and the international community as a whole – to unite, work together, and act together,” Guterres said.

He urged countries to “use all available tools to combat the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan and to ensure that basic human rights are respected.”

After a breathtakingly quick end to Afghanistan’s 20-year conflict, victorious Taliban fighters patrolled Kabul, according to Guterres’ remarks.

During the meeting, the United States reinforced Guterres’ appeal.

“We also call on all parties to prevent terrorism, and we must all work together to guarantee that Afghanistan is never, ever again a terrorist safe haven,” said Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield.

A group of independent UN human rights experts urged the Security Council to act under Chapter 7 of the UN charter, which allows for military action to restore international peace and security, but diplomats told AFP they were not considering it at the moment.

“It is critical that the hard-won rights of Afghan women and girls be protected,” said UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

“Everyone in the world is watching. “We cannot and must not abandon the Afghan people,” Guterres said.

The Security Council statement demanded an immediate end to the violence and a “peaceful settlement through an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned national reconciliation process.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.