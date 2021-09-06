In Afghanistan, the threat posed by the Islamic State group has resurfaced.

The Taliban had just about finished their takeover of Kabul, Afghanistan’s capital, when the Islamic State’s local offshoot struck, wreaking havoc with a horrific airport attack.

It was a symbolic attack for the jihadist group, emphasizing its long-term viability while also raising concerns in the West.

The August 26 attack on Kabul airport, which killed over 100 Afghan civilians and 13 US personnel, was the bloodiest violence against US forces in Afghanistan since 2011, destroying morale and hampering evacuation attempts.

It was also the deadliest strike on the US claimed by an IS offshoot, the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K), and it occurred at a crucial time for the departing forces.

It also happened to be the start of the trial of individuals accused of planning the November 13, 2015 attacks on Paris, which were claimed by IS and resulted in 130 deaths.

The bloodshed in Paris represented the pinnacle of the group’s so-called “caliphate,” which spanned Iraq and Syria from 2014 to 2019.

The globe will also commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist strikes, which were the greatest terror attacks on the West in recent history and were claimed by the IS group’s adversary Al-Qaeda.

The Islamic State’s resurgence in Afghanistan now appears to be inspiring hardline jihadists of all kinds.

“Jihadists have already threatened to strike the West again.”

The jihadist danger has evolved significantly since the so-called caliphate collapsed following a multinational military assault, with IS now likely lacking the capability to attack in the heart of Europe as it did in 2015, analysts told AFP.

However, the group’s presence has been felt through affiliates in Yemen, Nigeria, and Mali, among others, who continue to plot attacks while being lively on social media and attracting adherents.

From Langley to Whitehall to Auckland, Western intelligence agencies have been unable to eliminate the threat of lone wolf terrorists radicalized online who strike with improvised weapons like knives or automobiles.

Seven people were injured in Auckland, New Zealand, on Friday by a Sri Lankan attacker who had been known to police since 2016 and had IS propaganda at his residence.

The IS attack on Kabul airport was all the more stunning because it was carried out despite US President Joe Biden’s explicit warning that intelligence agencies were aware of the plot.

“Washington’s failure to avert a well publicized attack has allowed IS-K to ramp up its bloodshed. Brief News from Washington Newsday.