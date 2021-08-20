In Afghanistan, the Taliban assassinate a relative of a DW journalist, according to a broadcaster.

In Afghanistan, Taliban terrorists shot and murdered a relative of a Deutsche Welle journalist who was on the run, according to the German public broadcaster.

According to DW, the extremists were searching house to home for the journalist, who now works in Germany.

A second relative was gravely injured, but others were able to flee, according to the report, which did not go into detail about the incident.

The assassination, according to DW director general Peter Limbourg, demonstrated the dangers that media employees and their families face in Afghanistan.

“The Taliban assassination of a close cousin of one of our editors yesterday is unfathomably awful, and it demonstrates the grave risk in which all of our employees and their families in Afghanistan are placed,” he stated.

“It is clear that the Taliban are conducting planned hunts for journalists in Kabul and throughout the provinces. We’re about to run out of time!”

At least three other DW journalists’ residences have been raided by the Taliban, according to the station.

DW and other German media outlets have urged the German government to act quickly to assist their Afghan employees.

The Taliban initiated a public relations campaign after seizing Kabul, promising media freedom and a pardon for all of their opponents.

However, according to a confidential UN document seen by AFP, the search for persons who worked with US and NATO forces is escalating.