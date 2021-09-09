In Afghanistan, the legacy of guerrilla hero Massoud lives on.

It’s difficult to miss Ahmad Shah Massoud on the streets of Kabul; the revered guerilla leader’s face adorns billboards, paintings, and even T-shirts, not just in gratitude, but also in defiance.

His legacy as one of Afghanistan’s most powerful figures has endured two decades after his assassination by Al-Qaeda, whose Taliban allies were attempting to defeat Massoud’s forces on September 9, 2001.

He had become the country’s most well-known commander, having driven the Soviet military out of his native Panjshir Valley in the 1980s and then the Taliban.

On the eve of Massoud’s death anniversary, Kabul resident Rashed, who only gave his first name, told AFP, “He is the hero of… Afghanistan.”

“He fought the Russians and terrorists, and we will fight alongside him. Standing in front of a giant billboard depicting Massoud wearing his distinctive pakol cap, he continued, “We follow in his footsteps.”

Similar billboards and murals abound in Kabul, but they are slowly being defaced, painted over, or removed less than a month after the Taliban took control of the capital.

Still, framed photographs of Massoud, as well as T-shirts with his face on them, were for sale this week in a boutique in the capital, similar to the ones popular throughout the world of Latin American revolutionary Che Guevara.

With his bitter Taliban foes in control of the country once again, Massoud’s legacy – dubbed the “Lion of Panjshir” by his devotees – is more important than ever for many Afghans.

Some residents invoked Massoud’s name as they vowed to fight the new regime as the group’s fighters patrolled Kabul.

On Wednesday, Kabul resident Farid described Massoud as “Afghanistan’s national hero” and said, “We… will commemorate (the anniversary) in the best way.”

Panjshiris usually speed through the capital in cars, firing weapons into the air, but the capital was quiet on Thursday, and no evidence of his death were visible.

As the Islamist group grabbed control of Afghanistan last month, a Panjshir opposition led by Massoud’s son rose.

Despite the Taliban’s capture of the Valley this time, it remains the only hope for many Afghans who are dissatisfied with the Taliban.

The Taliban have banned protests after recent demonstrations against their rule, forcing organisers to cancel marches scheduled for Thursday.

September 9 is also no longer a public holiday to honour Massoud after being cancelled by Taliban authorities.

The Taliban clampdown in recent days has not deterred his supporters, however.

