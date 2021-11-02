In Afghanistan, poor parents sell their 9-year-old daughter for marriage to a 55-year-old man.

In Afghanistan’s northeastern Badghis region, a 9-year-old girl was sold as a child bride to a stranger six times her age so her family could afford basic necessities like food – a practice that has apparently become more common since the Taliban took control in August.

According to CNN, Parwana Malik was sold to a 55-year-old man named Qorban on Oct. 24 for 200,000 Afghanis ($2,200) in the form of sheep, land, and cash. According to the publication, her 12-year-old sister was sold some months ago and experienced the same fate.

“This is your future wife. Please look after her. Please don’t beat her now that you’re in charge of her “During the deal, Abdul Malik, the father of the two girls, told Qorban.

According to the buyer, the girl will work in his home and he will “treat her like a family member.”

Abdul stated that he couldn’t sleep and that the sale of his 9-year-old daughter had left him “broken” with remorse, shame, and fear. However, as his country’s economy deteriorated and international aid dried up, his family of eight grew increasingly unable to afford food and other essential requirements.

Abdul was quoted as saying, “I have to sell to keep other family members alive.”

After failing to find job in the province’s capital of Qala-e-Naw and borrowing “a lot of money” from relatives, the girl’s father agreed to the transaction, while his wife resorted to begging for food from other people in their displacement camp.

The money from Parwana’s sale, on the other hand, will only last a few months, and Abdul will have to find another solution by then, according to the father.

Although marrying off children under the age of 15 is prohibited in Afghanistan, it has long been performed in the country’s rural areas. According to CNN, it has only spread since August as a result of extreme hunger and desperation.

“Families are selling their children in greater numbers every day. Families feel compelled to do this because of a shortage of food and job “Mohammad Naiem Nazem, a human rights activist living in Badghis, said as much.

According to a United Nations report released last week, 22.8 million people in Afghanistan, or more than half of the country’s population, are suffering from acute food insecurity. Food costs are rising across the country, banks are running out of cash, and workers are going unpaid.

