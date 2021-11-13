In Afghanistan, justice is being delayed as the Taliban develops their legal system.

A small carpeted room serves as a makeshift jail for 12 “criminals” who are stuck in the legal system that the Islamists are constructing at the heart of their new Afghan rule.

The local judge, who is busy in another location, has yet to visit any of the captives being kept on the bottom floor of the Taliban headquarters in Panjwai district in southern Afghanistan.

Until he arrives, the Taliban warriors in Kandahar province represent the entire legal system, left to their own whims and understanding of the group’s interpretation of Islamic law.

“They’re going to hold me here until I can pay back the person I owe money to,” said Haj Baran, a 41-year-old businessman who had been jailed three days before for an unpaid debt.

“We have a good system of judgment with the Taliban’s Islamic law,” he told AFP, as a guard kept a careful eye on him.

The Taliban took power in Afghanistan by force in August after a nearly 20-year conflict.

But, according to Adam Bazco, a researcher who performed a field inquiry on the Taliban judicial system from 2010 to 2016, they have “made the courts a means of acquiring power” and have “made the courts a means of conquering power.”

“People were turning to them because of rising unhappiness with the intervention of Western parties in their land disputes and a court system that appeared increasingly corrupt and nepotistic” in areas held by the Taliban, according to Bazco.

He argues that in the context of war, the Taliban’s harsh penalties were embraced by some.

They were recognized for their ruthlessness, but also for their fairness, quickness, and predictability.

However, three months after seizing power, the Taliban are still battling to put that structure in place across the country.

Mansour Maulavi, the deputy director of the neighboring central jail in Kandahar, wields a length of electric line as a whip as he shows off the fetid barracks.

According to him, one wing contains 1,000 drug users who are going through forced detox. There are now 200 “criminals” being kept there as well.

According to Maulavi, who used to head the region’s covert Taliban prison, “it is better for Islamic law to judge” who is a criminal. “They didn’t know” under the prior inadequate and frequently corrupt system. Mohammad Naeem is one of those awaiting trial, sitting cross-legged in the prison yard.

He was detained at home with his wife and a 14-year-old two months ago.