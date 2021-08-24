In Afghanistan, how many UNESCO World Heritage Sites are there? Historic Landmarks are being urged to be preserved.

UNESCO has appealed for the protection of Afghanistan’s cultural legacy, including its two UNESCO World Heritage sites, amid continuous insecurity in the nation following the Taliban’s latest takeover.

“World Heritage is the designation for locations on Earth that are of great universal worth to humanity,” according to UNESCO.

According to UNESCO, sites inscribed on the World Heritage List are “to be conserved for future generations to appreciate and enjoy.”

UNESCO’s latest appeal comes 20 years after the Taliban desecrated the Bamiyan Buddhas, two fifth-century statues destroyed in 2001.

UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay called for “the preservation of Afghanistan’s cultural heritage in all of its diversity, in full respect of international law, and for taking all necessary precautions to spare and protect cultural heritage from damage and looting” in a statement released on August 19.

“Any harm or loss of cultural treasure will only have negative effects for Afghanistan’s aspirations for enduring peace and humanitarian relief,” the statement stated.

“UNESCO also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a safe environment for the country’s cultural heritage experts and artists, who play a critical role in Afghanistan’s national cohesiveness and social fabric,” the statement stated.

Afghanistan is home to UNESCO World Heritage sites as well as historic landmarks such as the Old City of Herat and museums, including the National Museum in Kabul, the Afghan capital.

UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Afghanistan

According to the UNESCO website, Afghanistan’s UNESCO World Heritage sites include the “Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains of the Bamiyan Valley” and the “Minaret and Archaeological Remains of Jam.”

The Bamiyan Valley’s Cultural Landscape and Archaeological Remains

According to the UNESCO website, the cultural environment and archaeological remains of Bamiyan Valley illustrate the “artistic and religious advancements” that defined ancient Bakhtria from the first to the thirteenth centuries.

Buddhist monastic ensembles and sanctuaries, as well as fortified edifices from the Islamic period, can be found in the area. It now houses the empty niches where the Buddha statues previously stood before the Taliban desecrated them in March 2001.

Jam’s Minaret and Archaeological Remains

The Minaret of Jam is a 213-foot-tall “graceful, soaring structure” that dates back to the. This is a condensed version of the information.