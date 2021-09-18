In Afghanistan, girls are barred from returning to secondary school.

After the country’s new Taliban leadership ordered only boys and male teachers back to the classroom on Saturday, girls were barred from returning to secondary school.

Last month, the hardline Islamist party deposed the US-backed government, pledging a kinder rule than their oppressive regime in the 1990s, when women were largely barred from education and employment.

The education ministry’s directive, however, was the latest action by the new government to jeopardize women’s rights.

Before classes resumed on Saturday, a statement urged, “All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions.”

Women teachers and female students were not included in the statement, which was released late Friday.

Secondary schools in Afghanistan are frequently segregated by gender, with pupils ranging in age from 13 to 18. They were repeatedly closed during the Covid-19 outbreak and have been closed since the Taliban took power.

Since the Taliban were removed by a US-led invasion in 2001, tremendous progress in girls’ education has been accomplished, with the number of schools nearly tripling and female literacy nearly doubling to 30% – but the transformation has been mostly limited to the cities.

The UN stated it was “extremely concerned” about the future of girls’ education in Afghanistan.

“It is vital that all girls, particularly older girls, begin their education as soon as possible. “We need female instructors to return to the classroom,” UNICEF, the UN agency for children, stated.

Primary schools have reopened, with boys and girls in separate classes for the most part, with some female teachers returning to work.

Women can now attend private universities under the new regime, however they must adhere to tight dress and movement limitations.

The Taliban appeared to have shut down the government’s ministry of women’s affairs and replaced it with a department known for enforcing strict Islamic doctrine during their first rule, indicating that their attitude toward women and girls had not changed.

Workers at the old Women’s Affairs building in Kabul were seen hoisting a sign for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice on Friday.

Women workers from the ministry were seen protesting outside after losing their jobs in videos shared on social media.

Requests for comment from the Taliban were not returned.

Afghan women have struggled for and obtained basic rights in the last 20 years, becoming legislators, judges, pilots, and police officers, despite their marginalization.

Hundreds of thousands have joined the workforce, which has become a necessity. Brief News from Washington Newsday.