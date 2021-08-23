In Afghanistan Airport Stampede, 2-Year-Old Trampled To Death, 6 More Killed.

A stampede of individuals attempting to exit the nation following the Taliban takeover trampled nearly ten people to death at Kabul airport on Sunday.

Thousands of terrified Afghans gathered outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport over the weekend, hoping to flee the country despite the sweltering heat.

A stampede occurred as a result of the large number of people rushing to board an evacuation flight, killing at least seven people, including a two-year-old daughter.

“I’m bleeding from the heart.

The girl’s mother, who had previously worked in a U.S. group in Kabul, told The New York Times that it was “like drowning and trying to keep your baby above water.”

The mother went on to say that after the mob pushed them over, she tried to find her daughter. Later, she discovered her lifeless body, trampled by the crowd.

“I was in complete panic. She said, “I couldn’t save her.”

While the British military verified seven deaths, an eyewitness on the scene, Kim Sengupta, a reporter for the Independent, reported the official number of casualties was 12. He did say, though, that the true figure is likely larger.

According to Business Insider, he told LBC, “I’ve seen four individuals crushed to death in the span of about an hour, and there are certainly more dead in places we can’t access.”

Sengupta also said that he witnessed an eight-year-old child pass out after lifting one of the shrouds and realizing that the dead body was her mother.

Sengupta’s description of the incident said, “The girl, who had a hand missing as a result of an IED (improvised explosive device) blast, had requested me earlier to try and find her mother.”

Since the Taliban took control of the government on Aug. 18, a series of dramatic scenes have surfaced from the Kabul airport.

A popular photo from the airport last week showed a baby being lifted over a barbed-wire fence and into the arms of a US Marine.

According to reports, the baby’s family had requested that American forces provide medical attention for their infant. According to USA Today, the baby has subsequently been reunited with family members.