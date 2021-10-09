In Afghanistan, a suicide bomber kills at least 55 people in a Shiite mosque.

At least 55 people were murdered in a suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday, the deadliest strike since US troops departed the country.

Hundreds more people from the minority population were injured in the bomb, which has yet to be claimed but looks to be intended at further destabilizing Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

The Taliban’s closest adversaries, the hardline Islamic State, have regularly attacked Shiites in an attempt to incite sectarian unrest in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.

According to a medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Hospital, 35 people were killed and more than 55 were injured, while at the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital, 20 people were killed and scores more were injured.

Matiullah Rohani, Afghanistan’s new Taliban government’s head of culture and information in Kunduz, acknowledged to AFP that the fatal incident was a suicide assault, with 46 people killed and 143 injured.

“An explosion occurred in a mosque of our Shiite brethren” in Kunduz, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Residents of Kunduz, the capital of the same-named province, told AFP that the blast occurred during Friday prayers, which are the most important of the week for Muslims.

Local businessman Zalmai Alokzai revealed horrifying images after rushing to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to see whether physicians needed blood donations.

“Ambulances were returning to the scene of the accident to transport the dead,” he said.

According to an international relief worker at the city’s MSF hospital, the dead toll could reach considerably higher.

“Hundreds of people have gathered at the hospital’s main gate, grieving for their loved ones, but armed Taliban men are attempting to prevent more gatherings in case another explosion is planned,” he claimed.

Several bleeding bodies lay on the floor in graphic photographs circulated on social media, which could not be authenticated right away. Smoke plumes could be seen rising into the air over Kunduz in photographs.

The blast happened near her house, according to a female teacher in Kunduz, and several of her neighbors were killed. She described the encounter as “terrifying.”

“Several of our neighbors have been killed or injured. A 16-year-old next-door neighbor was murdered. They were unable to locate half of his body. Another 24-year-old neighbor was also slain.” Another video showed men driving people away from the site, including women and children. Crowds of terrified people thronged the streets.

Aminullah, a bystander whose brother was killed.