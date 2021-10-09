In Afghanistan, a suicide bomber kills at least 50 people in a Shiite mosque.

At least 50 people were killed in a suicide bomb attack on worshippers at a Shiite mosque in the Afghan city of Kunduz on Friday, the deadliest incident since US troops departed the country.

Hundreds more people from the minority population were injured in the bomb, which has yet to be claimed but looks to be intended at further destabilizing Afghanistan following the Taliban’s takeover.

The Taliban’s closest adversaries, the hardline Islamic State, have regularly attacked Shiites in an attempt to incite sectarian unrest in Sunni-majority Afghanistan.

Matiullah Rohani, Afghanistan’s new Taliban government’s head of culture and information in Kunduz, acknowledged to AFP that the tragic incident was a suicide strike.

A medical source at the Kunduz Provincial Facility said 35 people were killed and more than 50 were injured, while a worker at a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) hospital said 15 people were killed and dozens more were injured.

An unknown number of people were killed and injured when “an explosion occurred in a mosque of our Shiite brethren” in Kunduz, according to Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid.

Residents of Kunduz, the capital of the same-named province, told AFP that the blast occurred during Friday prayers, which are the most important of the week for Muslims.

Local businessman Zalmai Alokzai revealed horrifying images after rushing to Kunduz Provincial Hospital to see whether physicians needed blood donations.

“Ambulances were returning to the scene of the accident to transport the dead,” he said.

According to an international relief worker at the city’s MSF hospital, the dead toll could reach considerably higher.

“Hundreds of people have gathered at the hospital’s main gate, grieving for their loved ones, but armed Taliban men are attempting to prevent more gatherings in case another explosion is planned,” he claimed.

Several bleeding bodies lay on the floor in graphic photographs circulated on social media, which could not be authenticated right away. Smoke plumes could be seen rising into the air over Kunduz in photographs.

Another video showed men driving people away from the site, including women and children. Crowds of terrified people thronged the streets.

“After I heard the explosion, I contacted my brother, but he did not pick up,” Aminullah, an eyewitness whose brother was at the mosque, told AFP.

“As I approached the mosque, I discovered my brother, who was injured and unconscious. We rushed him to the MSF hospital right away.” The blast happened near her residence, a female teacher in Kunduz said AFP. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.