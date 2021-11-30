In a vote dispute, a Chavez brother renounces the governorship.

After losing reelection to an opposition candidate who was later disqualified, the older brother of late Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez resigned as governor of western Barinas state, a family bastion.

According to CNE election estimates, Argenis Chavez, 63, lost the November 21 election to Freddy Superlano, collecting 37.21 percent of the vote to his opponent’s 37.6 percent.

However, Venezuela’s highest court on Monday overturned Superlano’s victory over President Nicolas Maduro, whose 2018 re-election is being challenged. Superlano is an ally of opposition leader Juan Guaido, who is recognized by the US and more than 50 other countries as Venezuela’s true president.

In the first election in which the opposition took part since 2017, Maduro’s United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) won 19 gubernatorial elections.

Barinas was the only one of Venezuela’s 23 states whose election results were not recognized by electoral authorities.

The court found in favor of the country’s public finances watchdog, which had sought a declaration of Superlano’s “ineligibility” as an election candidate. The opposition accused the court of government prejudice.

He should be disqualified, according to the report, because of “administrative and criminal investigations” into allegations of corruption.

The court ordered new elections in the state, which has been ruled by the Chavez family and the PSUV since 1998, to be held on January 9 without Superlano.

Hugo de los Reyes Chavez, the ex-father, president’s was governor from 1998 to 2008, followed by Hugo Chavez’s brother Adan, who is now Venezuela’s ambassador to Cuba, and finally Argenis, who took office in 2017.

Chavez did not said whether he will run in the January 9 election when he announced his resignation on Tuesday.

On Sunday, Maduro slammed EU monitors, whom he referred to as “enemy” and “spies,” for claiming that the November 21 governors’ and mayors’ elections were marred by irregularities.

The EU mission had expressed concerns about the “equality of circumstances, the balance, and the openness of the elections,” citing a “lack of commitment to the rule of law.”