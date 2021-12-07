In a virtual summit, Biden warns Putin of an invasion of Ukraine.

Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin started a high-stakes video chat on Tuesday, in which the US president was expected to threaten Russia with harsh sanctions and increasing military support if it invaded Ukraine.

Russia denies any preparations to attack Ukraine, but satellite images show significant force formations on the border, raising worries of a European war.

Biden and Putin began their video meeting at 1500 GMT, which is 10:00 a.m. in Washington and 6:00 p.m. in Moscow. They last met in Geneva in June.

The conference would “continue as long as required,” according to the Kremlin, which announced its start.

The White House held the video conference behind closed doors in the high-security Situation Room, reflecting the stress surrounding the event. Three weeks ago, Biden held a similar video conference with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the more ornate Roosevelt Room, with journalists present for the first few minutes.

The US claims it has no idea what Russia plans to do in Ukraine, but it is concerned about Russia’s deployment of 100,000 battle-ready troops to the border. Russia already backs a formidable separatist insurgency in large areas of eastern Ukraine, and it annexed Ukraine’s Crimean peninsula in 2014.

Invasion talk is referred to in Moscow as “hysteria.” Instead, Putin plans to warn Biden that he regards Ukraine’s developing relationship with Western countries as a threat to Russian security, and that any move by Ukraine to join NATO would be a red line crossed.

Despite the fact that Ukraine is far from joining the US-led military alliance, Putin wants a “legal” guarantee that this will never happen.

“Our president is ready to express his worries to his American colleague, listen to his concerns, and provide suitable explanations,” Dmitry Peskov, a Kremlin spokesperson, said Tuesday.

He stated, “Russia has never planned to attack anyone.” “However, we have our own set of red lines.” Russia cannot be granted a veto over Ukraine’s objectives, according to the US and NATO.

Since 2014, when Ukraine’s armed forces collapsed under Russian siege, the US and its European partners have pushed to strengthen the country’s military. Direct military conflict with Russia, on the other hand, is not on the table.

Biden, according to the White House, would instead lay out a series of economic penalties that will come at a “serious cost.”

The Biden administration has also highlighted that its stance has been developed in concert with European allies in the run-up to the summit.

"We feel we have consulted extensively with our allies.