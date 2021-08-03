In a viral video that has been viewed over 24 million times, a woman explores the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

The Chernobyl power plant explosion in 1986 was the worst nuclear disaster in history, with deadly waste strewn over Europe.

In the years since the tragedy, the explosion at the No. 4 reactor and nuclear fallout have been blamed for a number of deaths. On the International Nuclear Event Scale, it is one of only two events classified as a level 7—the highest. The Fukushima nuclear tragedy in Japan in 2011 is the other.

In the immediate aftermath, the surrounding territory in Ukraine was evacuated, including a newly established town called Pripyat, which at the time had a population of roughly 50,000 people, the majority of whom worked at the facility. According to the World Nuclear Organization, a 30-kilometer radius exclusion zone was established at first, which was later made permanent and is now known as the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone.

The steel and concrete sarcophagus that was erected over the site in 2017, enclosing an existing structure, is at the center of the zone. Nearly overnight, the surrounding surroundings, including the once-bustling Pripyat, were transformed into a ghost town. Nature has regained the ground in the years and decades since, and animals have returned to the area.

Tours are now available in the area, however they are accompanied by safety precautions. In recent weeks, a lady named Nataly has amassed millions of views by releasing videos from the empty countryside, including what she claims is inside the reactor.

On Thursday, Nataly, who claims to be a Chernobyl tour guide, posted a video to TikTok with the caption: “Yes, it is possible!” “A visit to the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant.”

The video has received 24.4 million views and can be viewed here. She acts out a discussion between two people in the brief video, saying things like, “Wow!” Near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, it must be quite radioactive.

“There are even excursions inside the plant,” says the narrator.

“Are you insane?” That is unthinkable.”

The following photo looks to be her inside the facility, dressed in a hazmat suit and wearing a hardhat. The tiled room is large, with rubbish strewn about the abandoned structure.

