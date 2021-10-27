In a viral video, a woman reveals her’slug’ brows after a botched beauty procedure.

One woman used TikTok to highlight a recent beauty disaster, and the video received a lot of positive feedback. Since it was posted just one day ago, the video has had over 320,000 views, with over 16,000 likes and 800 comments.

Sarah Donnelly shared a video of the aftermath of her eyebrow laminating gone awry. In case you’re unfamiliar, brow lamination is a treatment that involves lifting one’s brow hairs into a desired, fuller-looking form.

In 2019, brow expert Amber Harrison told Allure that the procedure “takes your unruly or thinning brow hair and smooths it out while also raising the hair in a more vertical position.” “The overall result is incredibly smooth brows that appear to be filled in with brow gel.” The technique, which uses chemical agents to straighten and lock the hairs in place, can take up to eight weeks in most cases. Donnelly, who lives in Manchester, may, however, be hoping for her effects to vanish sooner rather than later.

Donnelly begins her film, which can be accessed here, by laughing uncontrollably while obscuring the upper half of her face from the camera.

In the video’s onscreen captions, Donnelly wrote, “I had my eyebrows laminated for the first time.” “These are the outcomes.” “I look so foolish,” the TikToker confesses to the camera in the meantime. Donnelly’s brows are finally revealed. The strong, black brows stand out against her beautiful face and blonde hair, and they are startling.

Because brow laminating doesn’t employ color or pigment, it’s possible that Donnelley was also given a brow tint during the process, which would explain the too-dark color.

“Oh my gosh,” she exclaimed, her laughter still ringing in her ears. “I can’t decide whether to laugh or cry.” Many viewers were taken aback by the outcome of Donnelly’s brow lamination, and many more used the comments area to come up with inventive ways to characterize her new brows.

@alwaysbeyou75 commented, “What the actual fur burgers are those,” to which Donnelly answered, “Slugs my love.” “Those are my snails,” says the narrator. Other commenters linked the new brows to popular characters like Mr. Bean and the animated birds from the popular Angry Birds smartphone game.

Others, on the other hand, reassured Donnelly, saying that brow laminations can appear weird for the first few days following the procedure.

“These will look in a few of days.” This is a condensed version of the information.