In a viral video, a woman disguises her pet cat so well for a ‘landlord visit’ that no one can find it.

After cleverly concealing her pet cat among a mound of toys, a woman may have unwittingly made the best “where’s Waldo” ever.

Foxy, Bacon, Harry, Larry, and Szymon are Gosia’s five white cats, and their light-colored coats appear to offer them amazing camouflage abilities.

“When your landlord is coming for an inspection and doesn’t allow pets,” Gosia captioned a video she posted to her TikTok account, @5crazycats.

She films a sloth, stuffed cat, yellow duck, a Pikachu, a teddy bear, an amazingly life-like cat cushion, a monkey, another teddy, and more cat toys on her bed, which is covered with toys.

The on-screen caption asks, “Can you see Larry???”

Despite assurances that there is a real cat in the lineup, people admitted that they sought feverishly for the cat with no success.

“Did I do a good job hiding my cat?” Since being shared in October, Gosia has captained the video, which has received over 10 million views and can be viewed here.

“You’re telling me there’s a living animal in this video?” wrote Linds.gd14.

"I don't believe there's a real animal anywhere in there," Katie added. In response to multiple inquiries as to whether Larry was in the picture, Gosie wrote: "I guarantee he's one of these. I'm looking at you."

"I think I just see him peaking out over the bear's leg and under the black cat's head?" wrote Tina Morland, one of the eagle-eyed TikTokers who eventually located him.

"Yaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaass," Gosia said, confirming

"It's scary when you can't find the genuine cat, but it's much scarier when you find the eyes," Thisisnottradif said.

"Best 'Where's Waldo' ever!" commented Stefunny.

"I finally discovered him half an hour later on repeat," Lucy Williams said.

"On my next video, I will try to hide all my kitties," Gosia, who is assumed to be from the United Kingdom, added. And she admitted that she was only concealing them from a landlord.