In a viral video, a woman claims she awoke with bite marks after passing out at a club.

Earlier this month, a woman in the United Kingdom turned to TikTok to reveal the horrifying aftermath of a recent night out at a club.

The video, which was published by @crocodilealligat0r (also known as Hattie), has had 1.4 million views, 191,000 likes, and nearly 1,500 comments since it was posted. The incident appears to have struck a chord with viewers, as it underlines how many women and other vulnerable people are compelled to fear for their safety, even while attempting to enjoy a night out with friends.

“Whoever was in Fever in Exeter last night and bit me, let me know you don’t have a disease and that I’m going to live,” Hattie wrote in the video’s on-screen captions. She clarifies in a later video that Fever is the name of the club she went.

The bite site is then shown on video: it’s on her inner forearm, and the flesh is discolored, inflamed, and in one case, tooth marks are apparent.

Hattie released a follow-up video to explain the details of the story after the video sparked a torrent of engagement.

“I went to Fever, which is a nightclub in Exeter,” she adds, adding that her pals agreed that she “seemed very sober” in the club.

“The last thing I remember is dancing with a friend, and then I remember losing them, and then I don’t remember anything until I passed out in the restroom.”

When Hattie regained consciousness, she looked down at her wrist and noticed that her arm had been bitten.

“I was freaking out at the time,” she adds in the video. “I basically quit the club, and that’s about all we know right now.” “The fact that I lost my memory—I’m not sure if I was drugged,” she says. “Perhaps it was just that my brain didn’t want to remember anything.” Hattie goes on to explain how the bite mark has progressed, noting that it was red and swollen the morning after the occurrence. Her skin began to turn purple and redder with time, causing her to seek medical attention.

Despite the fact that Hattie appears to be on the mend, she claims her arm is still purple and sore days later.