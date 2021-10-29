In a viral video, a spider the size of a cat in a living room both amazes and horrifies viewers.

Arachnophobes beware: a terrifying new TikTok video has gone viral. The video, which shows a massive spider lurking in the corner of a Tobago home, has astonished viewers. The post has received approximately 30,000 likes and has been watched over 307,000 times.

@noobmanbanton, a TikTok user, shared the video here on Wednesday. The 21-second footage begins with an interior shot of what appears to be a home. The gigantic, shadowy spider begins to flex its legs and crawl in the corner of the ceiling. The creature appears to be roughly a foot in length, despite the lack of size references in the video.

Despite the fact that the spider’s genus is unknown, one commenter, @Ravilall3, volunteered his expertise on the issue. “The Trinidad chevron tarantula, Psalmopoeus cambridgei,” they explained. The species is “extremely common,” according to the commenter, and can grow even “bigger” than the one in the video.

While the species has yet to be confirmed, the commenter’s suggestion is a strong contender. The Trinidad chevron tarantula is native to the islands of Trinidad and Tobago, as its name suggests. Members of this species “are immediately recognized by their stunning markings,” according to Tarantula Friendly, which include “a dark green, grey, or dark brown base, an abdomen with various chevron patterns, and lighter [colored]hairs covering its entire body.” These spiders are often tree-dwelling and are known for their “cantankerous and aggressive [demeanor].” They also eat “crickets, mealworms, and cockroaches,” which they enjoy. Males of the species live for about four years, while females live for about a year and a half.

Tarantula aficionados, in particular, keep individuals of the species as pets. They are not advised for novices because to their aggressive temperament and minimal tolerance for handling.

Because the spider’s species isn’t identified, several users speculated that it could have been a huntsman spider, a species found in many parts of the world and regarded as one of the world’s largest spiders.

The colossal beast seen in the video astonished spectators regardless of its species. The video has gotten over 4,400 comments as of this writing, many of which express absolute disbelief. This is a condensed version of the information.