In a viral video, a pilot claims to have seen UFOs while flying over the Pacific Ocean.

While flying over the Pacific Ocean, a pilot noticed a sequence of synchronized brilliant lights, which he believes are UFOs (Unidentified Flying Objects). The footage of the unexplained event, which was captured at 39,000 feet, has gone viral, igniting intense debates regarding extraterrestrial life on social media.

The film starts out with a brilliant orange hued image of the horizon. Around 12 lighted dots that appear to be flying in a synchronized order can be seen when the pilot zooms closer. “That’s some strange nonsense. That is a flying object “TMZ reported that the pilot could be heard saying while the dazzling lights continued to move.

The bright objects in the video appear to light up and dim in a random pattern among the cloud, with their count fluctuating between 9 and 12. Meanwhile, the rate of movement of the lights remains constant. According to News 18, the footage concludes with the lights dissolving into the cloudscape.

Many viewers have come up with their own explanations for the sighting since the video was circulated on social media. While many people believe they are UFOs, some critics contend the lights are caused by anti-missile flares fired from another jet or perhaps a ship below. It might possibly be migrating birds or the lights reflecting from the plane’s cabin, according to several viewers.

“Any bird observer will tell you that the group is made up of migrating cranes. Yes, they fly at those altitudes!! “a viewer said Another explained, “This one is a light reflection from the cockpit on glass.”

UFOs and research concerning the existence of aliens have piqued the interest of people all over the world, despite the fact that they are hotly discussed. In November, the Pentagon announced the formation of a new task force tasked with probing reports of UFOs and other odd occurrences. The Pentagon’s new Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group will cooperate with other government agencies to investigate complaints of unexplained aerial phenomena (UAP) near military bases.