In a viral video, a little crab fights off a pride of curious lions.

Thousands of people have been impressed by footage of a small crab appearing to fight a number of huge lions circling it on the internet.

The video, which was obtained by safari website Latest Sightings, was circulated on social media on Tuesday. At the MalaMala Private Game Reserve in South Africa, one lion approaches the small crab in a short video that has been viewed over 83,000 times on Facebook.

While the crab was only four inches long, the outlet calculated that each lion was three feet tall and weighed 275 pounds.

As the interested lion rests in the sand and watches the crab back away, the crab displays its little claws. Just when the crab believes it’s safe, another lion appears, this one more interested than the previous. As the crab scurries away, the lion pursues it.

After that, the camera turns to the rest of the pride rushing over to investigate the crab. Three lions circle the crab and sniff around it, despite the fact that others had lost interest.

Additional film shared to YouTube shows one of the lions nearly smashing the crab with its big paw before it flees, and the three remaining lions watching as the crab tries to dig itself in the sand.

Ruggiero Barreto and Robyn Sewell, the park rangers who recorded the footage, told Latest Sightings that they had come out that day hoping to see at least one large cat.

“We left the camp at daylight in the hopes of seeing lions and were fortunate enough to come across a pride on a riverbank,” the pair explained. “We decided to drive on and return later because they were resting and sheltered from the wind in the Mlowathi Riverbed.

“But then one of the sub-adults stood up and stared at something; at first, we thought it was a scorpion, but it turned out to be a crab.”

The rangers added that the lions were understandably inquisitive because crabs often come out after dark in the area.

The rangers added that the lions were understandably inquisitive because crabs often come out after dark in the area.

According to the site, "the lions were shocked by the presence of probably something they had not seen before, and the first lion moved over to inspect what it was." "He was a pitiful little fella.