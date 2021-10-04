In a viral video, a driver crashes into a business after crossing seven lanes of traffic.

An out-of-control Australian driver crossed seven lanes of traffic before slamming into a shop, according to a viral video.

Thousands of users were taken aback by the “hypnotic” clip, with many agreeing that the driver was fortunate to be alive.

The tragedy happened on September 22 at Coconut Grove, a Darwin neighborhood in Australia’s Northern Territory. The next day, authorities posted a seven-second video of the crash to Facebook, which has nearly 500,000 views.

The driver of a Toyota Hilux was allegedly heading from McMillians Road to Darwin City when she lost control of the car, according to police.

The Hilux jumps over a hill of grass and into oncoming traffic at the start of the video. The vehicle then crosses three lanes of traffic, nearly missing another vehicle, before leaping over a median into two lanes of halted traffic.

The Hilux managed to avoid colliding with any of the stopped vehicles and proceeded to cross two more lanes before speeding into a parking lot. The truck then crashed into the side of an unidentified establishment, according to authorities.

The two passengers, a female driver and a young child, were taken to Royal Darwin Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to authorities.

“It’s really lucky no one else was injured in this incident,” Superintendent Daniel Shean added. Drivers are encouraged to drive with caution and attention at all times.”

According to Go To Court, drivers in the Northern Territory of Australia must stop at the site of an accident that causes injury or property damage and allow anyone involved to make “reasonable inquiry.”

In addition, the motorist must assist at the scene of the accident.

Failure to do so could result in the driver being charged with a crime, according to Go To Court.

The state of the damage to the company hit by the Hilux was not disclosed by Northern Territory Police. This website requested additional information from Northern Territory Police but did not receive a response in time for publishing.

The footage astounded the commenters.

One reviewer commented, “It’s a miracle it wasn’t a more serious accident.” “I hope the driver is all right. ‘Can you believe this is real?’” says the narrator.

“How the hell. This is a condensed version of the information.